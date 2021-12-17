Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
