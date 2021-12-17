Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

TMQ stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.53. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

