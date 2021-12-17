Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 146,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

