Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

