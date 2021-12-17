TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. 27,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,436. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

