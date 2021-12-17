TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 226,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGA. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 5,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.85. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

