Transform Wealth LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.