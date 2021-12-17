Transform Wealth LLC Sells 830 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $229.20 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

