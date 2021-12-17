Transform Wealth LLC Sells 427 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $163.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

