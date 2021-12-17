Transform Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

IYW opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

