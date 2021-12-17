Transform Wealth LLC Has $665,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

