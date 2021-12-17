Transform Wealth LLC Buys 223 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 291.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 121.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $234.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

