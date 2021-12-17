TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.90

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.90 and traded as low as C$18.19. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 251,559 shares traded.

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

