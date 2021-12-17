TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

TCON stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,750. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 153,856 shares of company stock valued at $365,819 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

