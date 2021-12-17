Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. Toro has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

