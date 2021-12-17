Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the November 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

