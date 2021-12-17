Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of TOL opened at $69.41 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

