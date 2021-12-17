Throne Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Throne has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $227,055.15 and $1.82 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

