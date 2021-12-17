Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 94.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

