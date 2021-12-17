Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,251 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,251 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,435,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 85,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

