Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,984 shares of company stock worth $7,269,400 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

