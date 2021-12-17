Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

