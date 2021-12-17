Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

