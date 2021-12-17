Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Up 0.8%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB)’s stock price were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

About Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.