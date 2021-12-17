Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 11,080 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RWAY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
