Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 11,080 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RWAY opened at $13.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

