THETA Market Cap Reaches $4.26 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00008902 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $119.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

