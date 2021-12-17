The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

