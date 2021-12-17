The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SO opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

