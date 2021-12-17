The Sandbox Price Reaches $4.76 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $862.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00010320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00153775 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00551720 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,364,619 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.