The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Progressive worth $119,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.