The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 60.5% in November

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.