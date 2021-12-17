The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The InterGroup stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

