The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 87.4% in November

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The India Fund stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,873. The India Fund has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
