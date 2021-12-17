The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 3.04% of The Hackett Group worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 262.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 74,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

