The Graph (GRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.83 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $105.83 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

