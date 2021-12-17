The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

