The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

