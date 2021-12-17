The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 125.8% during the third quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $397.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.74 and its 200-day moving average is $390.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.56 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

