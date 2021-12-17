The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $31.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

