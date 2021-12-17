The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

BHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.