The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.