The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $343.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $343.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.96. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

