The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.96).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,689.50 ($35.54) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market capitalization of £61.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,590.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,678.13.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
