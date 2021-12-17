The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $8.93 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.