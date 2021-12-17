The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $649,650.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. 69,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,331. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $275,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 33.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AZEK by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

