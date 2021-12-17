TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 9.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 10,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,504,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

