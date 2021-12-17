TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 9.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 10,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,504,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
