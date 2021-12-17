Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $395.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.97 and a 200 day moving average of $375.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.