Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

