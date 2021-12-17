Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

EL opened at $362.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.