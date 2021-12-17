Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.